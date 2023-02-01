TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 114,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 242,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. Analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

