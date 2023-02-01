TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,448 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $66,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,953,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,866. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

SNX opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Further Reading

