Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.63.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

TECK.B stock traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.80. 856,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$57.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.93. The company has a market cap of C$29.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

