Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 0.6% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $22,918,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 655,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,356. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

