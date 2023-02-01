Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.26. 271,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.45. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

