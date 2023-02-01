Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $20.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,957 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,622,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722,417. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

