Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. 512,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

