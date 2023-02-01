Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $95.59. 311,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

