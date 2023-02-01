Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.6 %

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

