Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 0.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 60,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,019. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

