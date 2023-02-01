Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Up 5.2%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 180,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 399,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $990.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

