TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.45

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.45 and traded as low as C$28.35. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.57, with a volume of 3,140,237 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.60.

TELUS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.45.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

