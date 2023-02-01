Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Down 2.8%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

