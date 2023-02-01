TerraClassicUSD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $80.36 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $249.20 million and approximately $80.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00084774 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00058921 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009960 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025567 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000232 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,960,230 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,570,489 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
