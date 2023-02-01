Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.87. 381,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,127. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,087,000 after buying an additional 92,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 85.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

