Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after buying an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after buying an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $177.83. 1,054,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,966. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

