Tfo Tdc LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.45. 230,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

