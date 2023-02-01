Tfo Tdc LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. 1,549,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

