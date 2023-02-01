Tfo Tdc LLC Has $19.79 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $819,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 768,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

DFUV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

