Tfo Tdc LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,258. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

