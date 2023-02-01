The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.53.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.13. 4,341,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.67. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

