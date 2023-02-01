The Character Group (LON:CCT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $399.24

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.24 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 374 ($4.62). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.69), with a volume of 12,711 shares traded.

The Character Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of £74.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 436.77.

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at The Character Group

About The Character Group

In related news, insider Jonathan James Diver purchased 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £119,251.90 ($147,279.12).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

