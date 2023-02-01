The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.61. 86,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,476. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $137.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

