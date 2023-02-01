The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,249 shares during the quarter. E.W. Scripps accounts for approximately 0.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,979,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 68,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 982,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

SSP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,734. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.85.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps acquired 101,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

