The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Neutral

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.58.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

