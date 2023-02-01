The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Neutral

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.58.
Hasbro Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
