The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $361.30 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average of $342.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

