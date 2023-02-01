The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $23.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

NOVA opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $14,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

