The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $74.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.26. 1,462,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,897. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Woodward by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.