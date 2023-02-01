The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $601.31

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 601.31 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 592.97 ($7.32), with a volume of 221338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 591 ($7.30).

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £824.29 million and a PE ratio of 941.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 569.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.32.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.41%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

