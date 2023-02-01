The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after buying an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

