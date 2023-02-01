The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

PNC stock opened at $165.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

