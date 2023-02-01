The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. 576,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,085. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

