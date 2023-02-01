The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $153.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

