Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.59

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$160.59 and last traded at C$160.00, with a volume of 351004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$158.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$76.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at C$1,380,030.28. In related news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total transaction of C$169,392.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total transaction of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33. Insiders sold a total of 2,784 shares of company stock valued at $414,645 over the last ninety days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

