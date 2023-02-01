Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.74

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

