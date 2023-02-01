TomoChain Market Cap Hits $36.48 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. TomoChain has a total market cap of $36.48 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TomoChain has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,182,888 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars.

