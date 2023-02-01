Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 112,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,188.80.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 197,833 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.91 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.00. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$5.94 and a one year high of C$9.87.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

