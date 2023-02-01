Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,853 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 749% compared to the typical volume of 1,514 put options.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

TUR traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 123,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,873. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,017,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.