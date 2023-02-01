Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,853 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 749% compared to the typical volume of 1,514 put options.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 5.4 %
TUR traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 123,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,873. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
