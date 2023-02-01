Trane Technologies (TT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TT stock opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $194.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

