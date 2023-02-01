TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

