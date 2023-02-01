TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.7 %

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 42.21. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 324.12%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.