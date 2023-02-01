TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

