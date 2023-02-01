Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Transcat Stock Performance

Transcat stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,134. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97.

Insider Activity at Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Transcat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Transcat by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Transcat by 380.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

