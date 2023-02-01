Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Transcontinental traded as low as C$14.83 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 109375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

