TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $55,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $717.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.05. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $718.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

