TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransUnion by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

