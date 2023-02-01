Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,138 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $78,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.41. 244,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

