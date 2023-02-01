Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,314 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

