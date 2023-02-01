Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,945 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $128,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after acquiring an additional 744,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

