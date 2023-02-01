Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $158.45 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,814,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $158,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

